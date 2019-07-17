Hatters chief expects to bolster squad before Portugal trip

Luton boss Graeme Jones is hopeful of adding to his squad in time for their pre-season trip to Portugal next week.

The Hatters head out to their training camp over the weekend, where they will also face Maritimo in a friendly, after also spending time in Slovenia recently.

Jones has made four additions to his squad already, but wants that number bolstered ahead of the flight, saying: “I’m hoping to bring one or two in before Portugal, definitely one, it’s just it’s ongoing, it’s constant, because we need bodies.

“Take away Deji (Oshilaja) tonight (against Basingstoke Town), it was 18 players there, which obviously is not enough.

“We need more bodies, so everyone, the whole club is working towards it.

“We’ll get there, we need to be patient, we need to be relaxed about things, because you keep doing your work and keep looking into different situations and the right ones will present themselves.

“The last thing want to do is just jump for anybody because it affects the long term.

“I’ve got a lot of versatility (in the squad), I want some specialists, so we’re working towards it, hopefully we won’t be far away soon.”