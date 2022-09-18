Hatters chief explains his five changes against Blackburn after admitting he might have picked the wrong team for Coventry draw

Town defender Tom Lockyer was recalled for the 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers

Hatters boss Nathan Jones conceded he might have picked the wrong side during Town’s midweek 2-2 draw with Coventry City after the Hatters secured their first home victory of the season when beating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 on Saturday.

Ahead of the weekend’s contest, Jones made five changes to his side from the game on Wednesday night, with Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke and Amari’i Bell returning to shore up a defensive unit that had looked increasingly shaky against the Sky Blues, as Henri Lansbury was named for his first league start of the season, Cauley Woodrow partnering Carlton Morris upfront as well.

They came in for skipper Sonny Bradley, Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo, who missed out completely with knocks, while Luke Freeman and Gabe Osho on the bench.

Jones’ alterations rewarded their manager with a much-needed home win thanks to goals from Carlton Morris and Burke, the latter curling a wonderful effort home from 25 yards, as Town’s chief said: “Look, maybe I picked the wrong side or whatever, but they were wonderful today.

“They weren't fit enough to play, regardless of what I would have done anyway, the team wouldn’t have been too different.

“Harry Cornick would have played as I thought he was wonderful the other night, but the others I might have made anyway.

“Gabe Osho popped his shoulder, but popped it back in and was on the bench, he showed tremendous resolve to want to play today and I like that.

“Others picked up injuries that we didn’t want to risk, as we had a gamble up the other night and it didn’t pay off.

“We almost got punished really bad, we got punished, but we didn't get punished really bad.

“So some were tactical and would have been made anyway.

“Cauley’s deserved his opportunity and has come in and done well, and I think anyone can play with Carlton the form he’s in at the minute.

“Dan Potts came back from a rough night the other night, was really superb, and he’s playing through injury, they boy’s playing through injury, so it shows the character that he as.

"Reece Burke had a wonderful game as did Cauley and Lockyer, who was very, very, very, very harshly left out in midweek and was just wonderful.

“Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Henri Lansbury came in, and just a real good performance and needed.

"We picked a side to win the game as we’ve got big players missing today, Cornick, Adebayo, Bradley, all those missing, but it just shows what a good group we’ve got.