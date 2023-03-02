Hatters chief explains Lansbury's recent absence from Town's matchday squad

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that Henri Lansbury’s absence from Town’s matchday squad was purely down to selection issues rather than suffering a setback following his return from a serious thigh injury.

The 32-year-old had battled back to full fitness after over three months out, named in the 18 against Coventry recently, while getting his first match action since late October when coming on in the 1-1 draw with Preston in the following game.

However, he then wasn’t among the substitutes for the fixtures with Burnley and Birmingham City, also missing out on Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Millwall, as Edwards went with Luke Berry and Allan Campbell as the two authentic central midfield options on the bench.

Town midfielder Henri Lansbury

Asked if that had been down to a recurrence of his injury concerns, Edwards said: “No, H is fine, it’s purely selection at the moment.

"I had a really good chat with him today, he’s been training brilliantly, but it’s hard, we’ve got a really good squad to choose from.

"Luke Berry who came on the other day and affected the game in the way he did, Allan Campbell came on in the game against Birmingham and was really, really good as well, so it’s just competition for places in those areas.

"H is training really well, he understands the situation and he’s been really, really good, really professional.