Hatters chief explains why Town teen Luker made Luton's FA Cup squad against Wigan

Jayden Luker putting pen to paper with Luton in the summer

Luton boss Rob Edwards has been explaining why he felt youngster Jayden Luker had done enough to be included in his first team plans for last weekend’s FA Cup third round clash with Wigan Athletic.

The teenage midfielder from South London joined Town’s Development squad in the summer after playing for Lambeth Tigers and has been one of the starring lights in the U18s terrific form this season, Alan McCormack’s side top of the EFL Youth Alliance table and reaching the FA Youth Cup fourth round, hosting QPR on Wednesday evening.

It was enough for Luker to be named on the bench for the Hatters on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Latics, as although he didn’t make his senior debut, on why he was picked ahead of the rest of the current crop of up and coming starlets, Edwards said: “There’s a number of players that have done well in the youth team and the academy so far.

“I really like Jayden’s attitude, I like how he goes about his business.

"He works extremely hard, he’s a talented footballer.

“There are lots of things about him that we felt deserved the opportunity.

"He had really positive feedback from all the coaching staff.

“I’ve watched the team live and he’s a strong boy.

"He’s tenacious, he’s aggressive but the lad can play as well.

"He’s got a great temperament and he trained with us again this morning (Thursday).

“He’s a player that we really like and there’s a number of them.

"It’s not just Jayden, there’s a good few of them that we like, but it’s nice to give him that experience and that opportunity.

“We weren’t able to get him on but it's a great experience for him in the long run.”

U21s lead coach Adrian Forbes was also thrilled to see the youth teamers being given a chance by Town’s new manager, as he told the club’s official website: “I’m proud of all of the boys we work with.

“Part of the group has been used in and around the first team - Jayden, Casey (Pettit), Conor Lawless, Josh Williams and Zack Nelson.

“A lot of the boys have been around it but to see Jayden make the step up from the Under 18s, into the Under 21s group and then get on the bench for the first team, it just shows how well he’s worked and his attitude to learn, listen and take on board information to develop and improve himself has been really impressive.

“I think that has culminated in him being around Rob’s squad in recent weeks training wise and then getting on the bench in the FA Cup.

“He needs to know, along with the rest of the boys, it’s just the start.