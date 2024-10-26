Hatters chief feeling 'as bad as I've ever felt in football' after Sky Blues loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town held a 2-0 lead against City only to lose 3-2

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Rob Edwards conceded that he felt as ‘bad’ as he has ever felt in football after witnessing his side fritter away a 2-0 lead to suffer a 3-2 defeat against Coventry City this afternoon.

With the half time whistle going, Luton were two goals to the good thanks to Carlton Morris’s penalty and Elijah Adebayo’s calm finish, although it was never a position they looked comfortable in, the Sky Blues dominating the majority of the opening 45 minutes. Mark Robins’ carried that threat on after the break, never letting the scoreline get to them, as they pulled one back with an hour gone through Ellis Simms’ header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victor Torp came off the bench to curl home a brilliant equaliser, as with Tom Holmes sent off for his second bookable offence, Hadji Wright then won it when bundling home from close range in stoppage time, as a clearly upset Edwards said afterwards: “Two-up away from home and we’ve lost the game, I feel as bad as I’ve probably ever felt in football right now, it’s difficult to come out here and speak.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

"They put us under a lot of pressure, the press was almost ineffective as they were missing it out, so a lot of the play was in our defensive half as they were swinging it in behind with quality and we had to defend well. It was hard to get out, but we did at times and then got ourselves into a good position. Once we went 2-0 up we had to commit less numbers in the press, but in the end we haven’t defended well enough.

"It's on me, I own it, 2-0 up and we lost the game 3-2, so no-one else to blame but me. It was hard to try and make changes earlier, as even at 2-0 we changed the pressing because they were going fairly direct and in behind anyway, so we wanted the front two to do that and keep more bodies on the back line to deal with it. But ultimately we haven’t defended well enough, they get a glimmer of hope from a set-piece and the momentum is really with them. We tried everything, the players are giving me everything, but ultimately we lost the game from a commanding position and that's on me.”