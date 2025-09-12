Hatters chief feels he has his own squad in place now that wants to be at Kenilworth Road

Summer of upheavel over as transfer window shuts

After a summer of major surgery, Luton boss Matt Bloomfield believes he finally has a squad together with the Hatters that he can call his own, and more importantly wants to be at Kenilworth Road to try and lead the club back to the Championship once more.

Following a wholly avoidable relegation from the second tier last term, Bloomfield released a number of players whose contracts had expired, with club legend Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu moving on, along with Amari’i Bell, Tim Krul and Victor Moses to name three more. The summer transfer window then saw another 11 depart, including Alfie Doughty, Thelo Aasgaard, Thomas Kaminski and captain Carlton Morris, plus Tahith Chong and Mark McGuinness late on, with 14 new faces entering the building, Monday’s deadline day seeing Ali Al-Hamadi, Shayden Morris, Joe Gbode and Ethon Archer complete what was a fairly extensive shopping spree.

After last year’s disappointment meant Luton had plummeted from the Premier League to League One in just two years, the Town manager has spoken at length about the importance of having a group who weren’t scarred by such failures, and, more importantly, actually wanted to be at Kenilworth Road to try and ensure the Hatters are back in the second tier again next season.

With that in mind, then asked if he now feels he has his own squad in place to do that, Bloomfield, who took over when Rob Edwards departed in January, said: “Yes, it’s been a really big summer in terms of ins and outs and as we’ve said a number of times now the nuances of when to sign players, who was leaving, when they were leaving and how they were leaving and for how much, that was such a big process and complex process to go through.

"But we’re really happy with the squad we’ve got. We’re really pleased that the window has now closed so we can all settle down and just concentrate on the football as you know who you’re working with. We’re really excited by the group and it was a big talking point for all of us over the summer, what has happened over the last two seasons and what hangover does that leave on people as an individual, as a collective, as a group?

"The perception of the group as a football club, the desire to be elsewhere on a number of occasions that we wanted to accept and be respectful of because again, coming back to our group, we want people inside the building that want to be here and want to represent our football club. That is just the bedrock of what we want to be as a football club, that’s the fundamentals, to have people here that want to be here, so that’s a really important part especially considering what’s happened over the last two seasons.

"It was really important that we got that right and I think we have to a degree. We’ve done as best as we possibly can considering all the moving parts. We’ve got a group that wants to be here and wants to fight together, so hopefully as a by-product of that, what’s happened over the last few years has been removed slightly and we can concentrate on the future because that’s the only thing we can affect .

"If you look at our results over the last period of time, we’ve picked up points and we want to keep picking up points as that’s how we build this new group to be the next era for our football club because that’s what our focus has to be on. To build a new group that can represent this football club with pride, that’s our firm focus.”

Although a large chunk of the squad have only been at the club for a short period of time, one of them, Cohen Bramall recently spoke about how believes the Hatters already possess one of the best dressing rooms he has experienced in his career to date. On hearing the seed in which that has occurred, and just how important a factor that will be going forwards, Bloomfield continued: “I think it is absolutely crucial.

"I think it’s vital that you get a good blend of good people who are hungry to work, hungry to perform, hungry to have that competition for places, have that desire to play for our football club, have that desire to knit together as a group. I can’t over-emphasise how big a part of the job I believe that is, to get the right dressing room in place that is cohesive, wants to work together, that is hungry for success. I think it's really crucial."

With Town clearly starting to create some real bonds off the pitch, then Bloomfield, who has masterminded four wins from six so far in the league expects that to begin coming through in their performances when they cross the white line as well. He added: “We’ve got lots of new faces and it’s just continuing that theme of integrating the guys, finding the way that fits the group.

"The style, the formation and trying to get everybody singing on the same hymn sheet, knowing exactly what we’re going after. With so many new faces that’s not always easy to do. We didn't have them all at the start and you go through that process. People have been dipped in and out throughout pre-season, the first few weeks too. We hope and we believe that as the season goes on we’ll become more cohesive and competition for places is crucial as well.”