Hatters chief felt Adebayo lacked support from his team-mates during Derby clash

Elijah Adebayo celebrates his late leveller against Derby County

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt striker Elijah Adebayo wasn’t backed up by his team-mates during the 2-2 draw against Derby County on Saturday.

The 23-year-old had a tough night at Pride Park for the majority of the contest, as up against the vastly experienced duo of Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies, the part having a combined tally of well over 1,100 career appearances, he cut a dejected figure at times.

Adebayo had been cleverly marshalled by the pair throughout, becoming increasingly frustrated with a number of decisions going against him, also giving away four fouls himself, the highest amongst the visitors.

However, he was to have the last laugh of sorts, rising highest to meet James Bree’s cross as with keeper Ryan Allsop needlessly charging off his line, his header nestled into the net to take his tally to six for the season and extend Town's unbeaten run to five.

Jones felt his joint leading scorer lacked support though, saying: "He wasn’t backed up by those behind him to be fair to him.

"I back him to cause problems and our front two to cause problems, but it was too easy for the two centre halves.

"There was nothing behind them, we weren’t aggressive enough behind them.

"If the press is right back up behind them, then it’s relentless, we’re stretching and we’re playing quick tempo, I think we would have caused them far more problems.

"The centre halves, they’ve had fantastic careers, the two of them, so I wouldn't quite blame Elijah and say that they were brilliant, what I’d say is we were not the same team.

"If we are the team that we are, aggressive, front foot, then I’m sure it could have been a different night.

"At the end of the day, he’s come away from home, toiled, and got his goal, that’s what strikers do.”

Team-mate Fred Onyedinma, who came on with just 30 minutes gone and drew Luton level with his second goal of the season early in the second half, added: “That's what good strikers do.