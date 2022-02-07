Hatters chief felt on-loan Aston Villa stopper's experience shone through in U's victory

Town keeper Jed Steer’s experience shone through when earning a clean sheet on his debut for during Luton's 3-0 FA Cup fourth round triumph at Cambridge United on Saturday, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 29-year-old, who had joined the Hatters on transfer deadline day last Monday following Simon Sluga’s exit to Bulgarian Side Ludogorets, came into the Town XI in place of the rested James Shea at the Abbey Stadium to face a side he had played four times for during a loan spell in November 2012.

After knocking out Premier League side Newcastle United in the previous round, hopes were high for the League One U’s to add another scalp in the shape of the much-changed Hatters, with Jones opting to alter eight players from the 1-0 win at Swansea in midweek.

Keeper Jed Steer made his Luton debut against Cambridge United on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

Despite one early miscommunication with skipper for the day Dan Potts that saw Town have to clear hastily, Steer was largely untroubled in the first half, goals from Reece Burke and Carlos Mendes nullifying the threats of the home side.

He did come off his line confidently to gather a deep cross in what was a swirling wind, with his distribution solid as well, while it was the same after the break, Sam Smith fluffing a great chance by failing to hit the target, as the Villa man wasn't unduly tested.

Steer was finally called upon late on, having to gather a dangerous Wes Hoolahan ball into the area at the second attempt, then extended fully when making a low save from Ben Worman’s 20-yard drive, palming it away from goal.

Speaking about his new keeper's performance, Jones said: "He’s got experience, he looked calm, his kicking was assured, as second half it’s vicious this pitch when you get backpasses to you, and the wind too.