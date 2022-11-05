Hatters chief hails 'outstanding' rearguard display as Town triumph at Tangerines

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed an ‘outstanding’ defensive display from his side as they picked up a 1-0 win at Blackpool this afternoon.

The visitors scored the only goal of the game on 57 minutes when the fit-again Luke Berry stabbed home after Tom Lockyer headed down James Bree’s corner.

Town, who had lost yet another defender to injury on 20 minutes, this time Dan Potts the unlucky one, then saw a back four containing Jordan Clark at right back, with Bree and Lockyer in the centre, Amari’i Bell on the left, hold on magnificently for an eighth clean sheet of the season.

It wasn’t without its scares though, plenty of them too, Lockyer putting his body on the line to make two stunning goal-line clearances, with Allan Campbell doing the same, while keeper Ethan Horvath made two important saves as well, leaving the manager thrilled with his team’s efforts.

He said: “Outstanding, the group put their body on the line, defended the cage superbly well.

“We came away from home and with masses and masses of adversity.

“We’ve got four centre halves out, people playing out of position, Jordan Clark coming into right back, Bree at centre half, Lockyer immense, immense centre half, (Amari’i) Bell defending, everyone.

"Pelly (Mpanzu) coming back from injury, wonderful, and then Luke Berry gets a goal, just a perfect away performance, perfect away day.

Advertisement

“It’s a difficult place to come to.

“I thought we had a lot of chances on the counter, we could have extended it (the lead) and made it more comfortable, but 1-0 is sometimes the best one, especially when you’re clinging on.

“Six minutes of added time, they play seven, all sorts of bombarding your box and you just see the character of people.

“People don't wilt, they go with runners, what a wonderful performance.

Advertisement