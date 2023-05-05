Hatters chief hails 'team effort' despite missing out on Manager of the Month award to Blades boss

Luton boss Rob Edwards labelled it a 'team effort’ after being nominated for his second successive Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award, despite missing out to Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades chief took the honour this morning after leading his club back to the Premier League with six wins and one defeat from seven matches, pipping Edwards, whose Luton team remained unbeaten, with four wins from six, defeating local rivals Watford too.

On being in the running for consecutive months, a modest Edwards said: “It’s nice, credit to everyone.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

"It’s just a big team effort, I say it every time.

"It means the lads have performed, we’ve got results and everyone’s played a big, big part.

“I find individual recognition really difficult, to be honest.

"It maybe needs to be called something else, going forwards, but it’s nice for us to get that recognition.”

On choosing Heckingbottom for the honour, former Hatters midfielder Danny Wilson, who chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, said: “Paul and his team capped off a brilliant season with a fantastic set of results in April culminating in an automatic place back to the Premier League.

“A fantastic effort by Paul and his team especially with a lot of things happening off the pitch, their concentration and belief in each other sensationally paid off.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “Mission accomplished for Paul Heckingbottom and Sheffield United as they saw off fierce challenges from Luton and Middlesbrough to secure promotion with three games to spare.