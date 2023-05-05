News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
16 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
16 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
17 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
17 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
22 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Hatters chief hails 'team effort' despite missing out on Manager of the Month award to Blades boss

Edwards loses out for second successive month

By Mike Simmonds
Published 5th May 2023, 08:52 BST- 2 min read

Luton boss Rob Edwards labelled it a 'team effort’ after being nominated for his second successive Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award, despite missing out to Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades chief took the honour this morning after leading his club back to the Premier League with six wins and one defeat from seven matches, pipping Edwards, whose Luton team remained unbeaten, with four wins from six, defeating local rivals Watford too.

On being in the running for consecutive months, a modest Edwards said: “It’s nice, credit to everyone.

Hatters boss Rob EdwardsHatters boss Rob Edwards
Hatters boss Rob Edwards
Most Popular

"It’s just a big team effort, I say it every time.

"It means the lads have performed, we’ve got results and everyone’s played a big, big part.

“I find individual recognition really difficult, to be honest.

"It maybe needs to be called something else, going forwards, but it’s nice for us to get that recognition.”

On choosing Heckingbottom for the honour, former Hatters midfielder Danny Wilson, who chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, said: “Paul and his team capped off a brilliant season with a fantastic set of results in April culminating in an automatic place back to the Premier League.

“A fantastic effort by Paul and his team especially with a lot of things happening off the pitch, their concentration and belief in each other sensationally paid off.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “Mission accomplished for Paul Heckingbottom and Sheffield United as they saw off fierce challenges from Luton and Middlesbrough to secure promotion with three games to spare.

“He allowed his side to express themselves and show their quality, none more so than in the West Brom game, which secured their return to the Premier League.”

Related topics:LutonBladesPaul HeckingbottomSheffield UnitedPremier LeagueDanny Wilson