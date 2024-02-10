Hatters chief happy he has been able to give midfielder a chance to shine in the Premier League for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards is happy he has finally been able to give midfielder Jordan Clark a chance to shine in the Premier League this term.

Having suffered a serious ankle ligament injury during pre-season when the Hatters were out in Germany, it saw the 30-year-old sidelined for the opening three months of the campaign, finally getting back into a match-day squad for the 1-1 draw against Liverpool. He then came on in the second half of the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 11 to make his top flight debut, but then could only manage to play just 62 minutes in total during Luton’s next seven matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His lack of football led to the pair having a chat about just how Clark could up his game time, with Edwards feeling it was important to get a player, who had performed on the big stage for the Town, scoring in the play-off final victory over Coventry City at Wembley, also holding his nerve in the shootout as well, into his Premier League starting XI. Following the conversation, the former Accrington and Shrewsbury midfielder earned his first top flight start as Luton drew 1-1 at Burnley on January 12, keeping his place for the 4-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, denied a first goal by the offside flag.

Town midfielder Jordan Clark gets stuck in against Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

He also made a third successive start in Saturday’s pulsating 4-4 draw at Newcastle United, and having given another excellent performance in the cauldron of St James’ Park, there is every chance he will stay in the team for this afternoon’s home clash against Sheffield United, making what would be a 122nd appearance for the club since arriving on a free in the summer of 2020. On his return to the side last month, Edwards said: “We’re asking different of Clicks than what we would have done last season as it’s not a three man midfield at the moment.