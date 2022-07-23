Hatters chief happy to have bolstered his side's firepower after admitting it cost them during play-off defeat to Huddersfield

Town relied heavily on striker Elijah Adebayo last season - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Luton boss Nathan Jones is confident his side possess greater firepower upfront this season, after pinpointing that as the main reason they didn’t reach the Championship play-off final last term.

After finishing sixth in the division, the Hatters took on Huddersfield over two legs, drawing 1-1 at Kenilworth Road to set up a decider at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, with striker Elijah Adebayo still injured after damaging his hamstring in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool just under a month earlier, it meant Town had to go into the two games with only Cameron Jerome, Harry Cornick and Danny Hylton available.

Town’s top scorer did make it on to the field moments after the Terriers had scored late on to lead 1-0 in the second leg, but clearly unfit, he was barely able to walk as Luton couldn't find what would have been a more than deserved equaliser.

To rectify that, Jones has brought in Barnsley duo Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris during the summer transfer window, the pair both regulars on the scoresheet at this level for the Tykes, Woodrow reaching double figures twice.

With only Hylton no longer at the club, following his move to Northampton Town, then it gives Jones some real options to select from at the top end of the pitch, as he said: “We needed that as it cost us last year.

“We picked up some injuries and went into real important games, we didn’t quite have the strength and depth to really go and affect Huddersfield in the play-offs.

“I thought we were excellent in both games for the majority of both games, but just lacked a little bit of firepower and killer instinct.

"So hopefully now we’ve got a little bit more of that, plus others who will gather a bit more momentum.”

Adebayo was back and doing what he does best at Sixfields on Saturday, hustling skipper Jon Guthrie off the ball and then clinically finding the bottom corner when faced with just keeper Lee Burge to beat for his first goal of the pre-season campaign.

Jones added: “We’re trying to get him to be as aggressive as he was last year and second half he was much better, more aggression.

“He affected the game much more and we’re in a really good pace striker wise.