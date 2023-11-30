Hatters chief happy to see Town fans recognising Belgium keeper's fine performances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards is thrilled the Hatters fans are recognising just how good keeper Thomas Kaminski’s performances have been this season.

The 31-year-old was one of a raft of new signings in the summer, joining for a reported fee of around £2.5m, as he, like the rest of his team-mates, had a tough start to life in the Premier League, losing their opening four games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Kaminski had shown glimpses of his undoubted ability, with a fine save from Raheem Sterling in the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, with other close-range stops against Wolves and Nottingham Forest, but it was against Spurs in Town’s eighth top flight clash that his true colours really began to shine through.

That day he made a host of terrific saves, none better than turning Dejan Kulusevski’s left-footer behind for a corner, also preventing both Richarlison and Pedro Porro when they broke clear too.

Clearly gaining in confidence, the former Blackburn custodian has grown in stature with every passing game, now regularly producing terrific saves as if they were the norm, denying Aston Villa’s leading marksman Ollie Watkins’ and Manchester United’s £72m Norwegian Rasmus Hojland recently.

After he excelled against Liverpool in the 1-1 draw as well, flipping a Darwin Nunez drive over the top, Kaminski was at it again on Saturday, with a string of brilliant stops, none better than his effort from a Jeffrey Schlupp follow up, to help earn a first home win of the season when beating Crystal Palace 2-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Luton supporters are clearly right behind their recent addition, with the Belgian already having his own song, as speaking about his displays, Edwards said: “I've said this before, but if we're going to win games in this league, Thomas is probably going to have to make some saves.

Thomas Kaminski claims Eberechie Eze's free kick on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

“There was a really good double save in the first half (against Palace), some important saves in the second half as well. He’s in really good form, it's nice to hear the supporters are recognising that, singing his name.