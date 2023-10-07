Hatters chief has no doubt the goals will start for flow for 'brilliant' Luton attacker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has no doubt that the goals will come for attacker Jacob Brown after a promising start to life in the top flight for the Hatters.

The 25-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer from Stoke City and made an impressive start to his time with Town, coming on in the opening day trip to Brighton, delivering a cross that to the penalty which Carlton Morris tucked away during the 4-1 defeat.

He also went close to scoring himself in the 3-0 loss at Chelsea, before getting his account up and running in the opening minutes of the 3-2 victory over Gillingham in the Carabao Cup.

Town attacker Jacob Brown - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Since then, Brown has started the last four Premier League matches, sending 12 shots at the opposition goal, but is still yet to score, hitting the post in the 1-0 defeat at Fulham, while going close against Burnley on Tuesday night, seeing his header cleared off the line.

His displays have led to a recall by Scotland manager Steve Clarke, as he looks to add to his six international caps later this month, but on his efforts at club level, Edwards said: “I’m delighted for him about his Scotland call up, it’s thoroughly deserved.

“He’s had some really good opportunities to score some goals and if he continues getting in the right areas he will do as well, but the work-rate, the shift he puts in for the team is incredible, it’s brilliant.

"He works so, so hard, he’s a massive team player.

"He gets chances, he’s hit the woodwork, had one cleared off the line, had a couple other headers and half chances as well, it’s coming, it’s coming.

"He's been a goal threat for us and if he continues to arrive in the areas that he has been, there's no doubt the goals will be coming in the Premier League for him as well.

"But what he contributes, away from that, and our supporters will see that, he does not stopping running, he’s been brilliant since he's come in, been brilliant.”

It’s not just Brown that Edwards hopes the goals will be flying in for, but the team as well, Luton the second lowest scorers in the top flight this term with just six to their name.

They have had 90 shots, but just 16 on target, which highlights the problem, although they have also hit the woodwork three times as well.

It was the same on Tuesday night as Carlton Morris put two great chances wide of the target from Alfie Doughty’s corners, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Brown also wayward in the first half as well.

Edwards is still remaining optimistic that their luck will change in front of goal, as he continued: “It has to, I have to believe that and the players have to believe that as well, otherwise there’s not much else we can do.

"We’re putting the ball into good areas, arriving with good numbers, we’re getting on the end of it, just missing, just hitting the woodwork, whatever that might be, we’ve got to believe that will come.

"We’re putting the practise in out there, we can talk about it, show, ‘look that’s great, that was really good, unlucky there, could we make this kind of run, these are the areas we want to try and hit.’

"We’re seeing the players take it on board and putting it into practise in the games.

"I think we’re really, really close and hopefully one or two can go our way.

"We’re going the right way, there’s not much more you can do then, other than try and sign Erling Haaland or something like that, I’m not sure we’re going in that direction at the moment.

“I’ve said this a couple of times, I’d be more concerned if the chances weren’t there, if we were scratching around and I was having to lie to you.

"I’m trying to paint the game in a real positive light and you’re saying, ‘Rob, I’m not sure I’m seeing it that way,’ but I’m not having to lie and having to come out here and having to say anything you're not seeing.

“The chances are there, good, we’re going the right way and we will continue to do it, keep believing and it will drop.”

The Town chief is hoping that by demonstrating to the players just what they are doing right will see them improve their goals for column as well, adding: “I did show them certain bits just to re-emphasise, ‘right lads, you're doing a lot of things well,’ because we know we’re going to have to bat above our average to be successful this year, and we are at the moment.

"So you try and use anything you can in my position to build a bit more confidence and a bit more belief and show these are the things you’re doing really, really well.