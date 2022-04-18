Hatters chief has no idea if any of his injured players will return for Bluebirds clash as he admits Town are playing on adrenaline

Hatters' players celebrate their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Town manager Nathan Jones has ‘no idea’ if he will have any players back for the trip to face Cardiff City this afternoon.

The Luton chief had a number missing from Good Friday’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, with Henri Lansbury, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Cameron Jerome and Luke Berry all absent.

Duo Gabe Osho and Glen Rea are out for the rest of the season, while skipper Sonny Bradley is suspended after he was sent off against the Reds, as on whether he will have any more options to choose from in Wales, Jones said: “No idea, we have no idea.

"It’s game to game, it’s day to day and it’s crazy.

"We’ve lost some big players, we’ve got eight central midfield players out, so that really, really doesn’t help, but we go again.

“The way everything is, the rule of not making five subs, this is where people get injured and it waters down the competition.

“We’ve had big, big injuries as we went up against Chelsea in a mammoth (FA Cup) tie and we’ve got to respect the competition as well, because you have to play your full strength, and we’re not getting any help.

“We’re told ‘you have to do this’, but we’re not going to give you any help to do that and that’s poor, that’s what I think has been real short sightedness.”

Following a superb victory on Good Friday where a number of Town’s players went down with cramp during the second period, and a few were flat out on the pitch at the final whistle after giving everything to the cause, Jones admitted some of his squad are now getting through the run-in on adrenaline alone.

He added: “I think we are now right at this moment, that’s going to have to come down, we’re going to have to regroup, go again for Monday.

“To be on 68 points with four to go and whatever place we’re in, is a magnificent achievement.

"Yes, we’ve got some big games here, Blackpool and then we’ve got to try and get as many points as we can.

"I don’t care how we get them, it’s four games and this was a tough period.

"Forest, Huddersfield, two sides in the play-offs with bigger squads, bigger budgets and Forest have had an easier schedule for us in terms of this week as we played Monday for Sky, then had to go again and it’s not helping.