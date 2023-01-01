Hatters chief heaps praise on Town's players and staff following perfect Christmas period

Hatter boss Rob Edwards

Luton boss Rob Edwards heaped praise on the Hatters players after they made it a wonderful Christmas with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The visitors had trailed to Duane Holmes’ first half goal, pulling level just before the break when Amari’i Bell’s right-footer was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Edwards then made a number of positive changes in the second period, as he brought on Reece Burke, Cauley Woodrow and Cameron Jerome, with Burke finding space in the area to score the winner with six minutes left.

It meant that Luton completed an exhausting festive period with nine points from nine, following triumphs over Norwich City and QPR, as they climbed up to fifth in the Championship as well.

However, Edwards, who has now won three of his opening four games since replacing Nathan Jones, said: “Full credit to the players and all of the staff as well.

“They’ve worked extremely hard to make sure the players are in as good a condition as possible to go and deliver and get nine points.

“So massive credit to the players, massive credit to the staff, and massive credit to the supporters who have made a long journey on New Year’s Day, I’m really pleased we’ve sent them home happy.

“We found a way to win.

"I was really pleased after a slow start, I thought we gradually grew into it.

"It was great timing to get the equaliser when we did, and then we felt at 1-1 in the second half, there’s not much in the game.

“Louie (Watson) was getting a bit tight and I just thought, lets make an attacking change and lets go for it.

"Cauley coming on gave us another little spark as well, so we went for it, but then it was a centre back that got the goal!”

On Burke, who had been out since late September with a hamstring injury, Edwards added: “It’s brilliant for him.

“He’s been frustrated as he got close to being back and then just had a little bit of a setback, but he’s worked really, really hard, and we needed him today.

“We thought we might because of the number of games and the amount of days.

“Alfie (Doughty) started to just tighten up, so we knew the change we were going to make, so huge credit to him.

