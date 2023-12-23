Hatters chief highlighted Magpies winger Gordon during his days with England

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards was never in doubt that Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon had what it takes to become a star after working with him during his time with England.

Having retired from playing in October 2013, Edwards had spells with the Wolves academy and manager of AFC Telford before being appointed as a coach with the England U20s in 2019, also named in charge of the Three Lions’ U16s before moving to take over at Forest Green in May 2021.

It was while with England though that he worked with Gordon, then just a teenager and on the books of Everton, after coming through the ranks at Goodison Park. A £45m move to St James’ Park in January didn’t start off as he would have wanted last season, but this term he has started to reach the potential Edwards spotted, with six goals and four assists, becoming one of the most feared attacking players in the top flight and rumours emanating of a call-up to the full senior team as well.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe with winger Anthony Gordon - pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Luton chief certainly remembered his dealings with the 22-year-old, who was passed fit for today's contest despite suffering an Achilles injury in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea.

He said: “I’m so impressed, so impressed with what he’s done. He’s turned into one of the best pressers in the league, he’s a real outlet for them, his quality has been excellent. He won’t remember it but I did a couple of camps, I was lucky enough to work with him at the U20s for England and always liked him then, but he’s really kicked on, he looks like a top player.

“I saw him close at hand and really liked him then, you can’t not. What he’s done is he’s gone for a lot of money, more pressure and he’s stood up to it and looks like he’s enjoyed that and relished it. He’s a really, really good footballer.”

Gordon is part of a Newcastle team who have a number of goalscoring threats in their side, with Callum Wilson on seven top flight goals already this term, Alexander Isak also has the same and Miguel Almiron on three.

The Luton chief continued: “You can go through every single one of them and say ‘he’s good, he’s good, he’s good.’ They’ve got good players. Callum Wilson, a big, big threat, Isaak isn’t bad either, so we’re saying that every week, whoever we come up against.

"I know this is a bit of a different level again, no disrespect to Bournemouth as I think they've got some outstanding players, but Newcastle have done really, really well, top individuals and they’re well coached.”

The visitors have had a number of injury problems this season already as they are without England international Nick Pope and Joelinton, although Fabian Schar takes his place in the back-line.

Despite that, Edwards is preparing for a significant challenge from a side who finished fourth last year and are pushing for a top four spot again this term, sitting in seventh spot ahead of kick-off.

On the test in front of this side, the boss said: “Energy, quality, a real clear way of playing. They’ve had a lot of games this year, Champions League games, cup games and I know they’ve had injuries as well, a lot of us have had.

"They’ve been having to churn the games out, but we’re expecting the best Newcastle which will be high energy and a front footed game. I think both teams will be looking to win, so I think it will be an exciting one, while also recognising we’re up against a team that’s been in the Champions League this year and a team that’s fighting to get in there again.

"So they’re really good, it’s a really, really difficult game for us, another big challenge.”

On his first meeting with the former Bournemouth and Burnley boss Eddie Howe, Edwards added: “I’m looking forward to meeting him, a lot of respect for him and think he’s a real shining light for British coaches at the moment