Hatters chief highlights Snodgrass's 'wonderful quality' and 'play-off experience' after former Premier League midfielder pens short-term deal with Luton

Robert Snodgrass has signed a short-term deal with Luton - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton boss Nathan Jones highlighted the 'wonderful quality' and 'play-off experience' that midfielder Robert Snodgrass will offer after the former Scotland international signed a short term deal at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion, but comes to Luton following a career that has seen him make 171 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 26 goals, also winning 28 caps for his country too.

Manager Nathan Jones told the club's official website: "We’ve brought Snoddy in because of the experience he gives us, the wonderful quality that he has, and it became the right time to do it.

“We’ve been looking for a left footed midfield player for a while and we’ve picked up a few injuries in the midfield area, and so he ticks a lot of boxes.

“He’s got play-off experience, he’s got Premier League experience and he is known to a number of our players and staff, so we know he’s the type of character that we want in here.

“It gives us something different now we are in the final third of the season and he’ll give us a little bit of a push towards the run-in.

“We know the quality he’s got, we know where he’s been, and with the number of injuries we’ve had, it gives us cover in that area because our midfielders have had to do big shifts.