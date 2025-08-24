Hatters chief hints at returning to a back four as he is aware of formation scrutiny

Town suffer 1-0 loss to Cardiff at the weekend

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has hinted that he is trying to work out a way to get to a back four after accepting that his formation would come under scrutiny once more following yesterday’s 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff City.

The Hatters chief opted to go with three central defenders and wingback system for the contest against the Bluebirds, a system he has deployed all campaign so far. It worked fairly well, particularly in the second half, during Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic, and despite not being at their best since returning to League One, had gleaned nine points from a possible 12.

However on this occasion, there was once again no genuine wingback option in the side as with Izzy Jones still injured, then both Gideon Kodua and Cohen Bramall, who started against the Latics in midweek, were on the bench, unable to go again so quickly due to their varying levels of fitness since arriving in Bedfordshire over the summer.

Luton's players come under pressure against Cardiff - pic: Liam Smith

Christ Makosso did come back in following his three match ban for violent conduct, moving to the right-sided centre half role alongside Mark McGuinness and Kal Naismith, but that meant Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Nigek Lonwijk was shunted out to the flank, despite looking uncomfortable when being asked to play there previously, with Milli Alli, who had begun upfront against Wigan, in the left wingback berth.

The attacker showed what a danger he can be, particularly in the second period when he was able to get at young full back Ronan Kpakio and force some moments of real panic in the visitors’ defence, only to take the wrong option at times when a cooler head was needed. It meant that just as Luton were building up a head of steam, the hosts were undone by Chris Willock’s moment of class on 68 minutes which proved to be the winner.

Despite Town’s much-maligned system leading to the hosts having 23 shots on goal, with seven on target, City keeper Nathan Trott playing a blinder to deny McGuinness and George Saville in particular, the defeat led to Bloomfield’s choices come in for further scrutiny, as the Town boss continues to persist with the set-up knowing the players he had available to him, rather than move to a back four which had served him so well when he was in charge at Wycombe Wanderers prior to getting the job at Luton, the Chairboys scoring for fun in the division.

Finding the net is something that Town have struggled to do since Bloomfield took over, yesterday being the sixth time they have drawn a blank at home from his 13 matches at Kenilworth Road, scoring just goals on home soil in his tenure, three of them coming against Middlesbrough, then asked if he been considering altering his tactics ahead of the game, he said: “It is always a consideration with the formation.

"It’s something we’ve discussed over the summer and will continue to do. I know there’s a big topic of discussion around it, but irrespective of that we’ve created multiple opportunities. I know that when we lose games, the formation is a discussion point and it’s been a discussion point for us over the summer, how and when can we get to a back four.

"We’ll continue to do so because it’s a formation we’ve used in the past and it's one we know all about, but we’re also trying to pick a formation that complements the players that we’ve got. We’ve done a big amount of work in pre-season, so again I think it comes back to the amount of opportunities we’ve created today. Irrespective of formation that’s a lot of chances, it’s a lot of opportunities to score a goal and frustratingly for us, we weren't able to take one away.”

Discussing his decision not to play either Kodua or Bramall against a side who were in the Championship with them last term, the West Ham loanee entering the fray on 58 minutes while Bramall surprisingly replaced Lasse Nordas during stoppage time, he added: “Cohen’s at the end of his third week of pre-season. He’s not done any pre-season with a team this year, so he couldn’t go again, Gids the same, he got cramp in his quads and calves on Tuesday evening.

"He didn't play any football until he came to us, so he’s trying to play catch-up. We’ve got a busy schedule, so we’re still in a position where we’re trying to pick bodies for availability as well as exactly what we’re going after. We’ve had to juggle it around today, but we’ve now got a week to prepare on the training ground and then with the international break we’ve got some time to try and get as many back up to speed as we possibly can.”