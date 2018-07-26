Hatters chief hopeful of a Marriott bonus

Luton boss Nathan Jones is hopeful his side will benefit from a transfer sell-on bonus this week with former striker Jack Marriott looking likely to sign for Derby County.

The Rams, managed by ex-England international Frank Lampard, have agreed a fee for the forward reported to be in the region of £5million with Peterborough United.

Town sold the 23-year-old to Posh last summer for around £450,000 as he went on to bag 33 goals in 56 appearances for the London Road club.

Asked about the sell on clause negotiated when Town sold Marriott, Jones said: “You’ll have to ask Gary (Sweet) and the board. They know about those things more than me.

“We sold Jack because, at the time, he was fourth choice and we knew that we had ourselves covered.

"Jack had a good season, which only helps us if it is a sizeable sell-on. That’s good news if it is and hopefully we’ll be able to use some of it.”