Hatters chief impressed by Chong's 'intelligence' to force his way back into the Luton XI

Midfielder gave his best performance yet during 1-1 draw with Everton

​Luton boss Rob Edwards praised midfielder Tahith Chong for taking on board the reasons why he was left out of the team earlier in the season when delivering what was without doubt his best performance in a Hatters shirt on Friday night during the 1-1 draw against Everton.

Excitement had already been sky high when the 24-year-old agreed a £4m switch from Birmingham City in the summer, Town supporters remembering the way in which the former Manchester United youngster had ripped their side apart at Kenilworth Road when part of a 5-0 Blues victory back in August 2021, earning fine ovation from the home fans when he was eventually substituted.

That promise never fully materialised in the early stages of the campaign though, as Chong made just six starts from the first 23 top flight fixtures, but often when handed an opportunity, was unable to fully take it and show the undoubted talent that had seen him move to Old Trafford from Feyenoord as a teenager.

Town midfielder Tahith Chong - pic: Liam Smith

That all changed following his inclusion in the team for the 2-1 home defeat to his former Red Devils side in February, as he has now gone on to begin 12 of the last 13 successive matches, reaching new heights against the Toffees, as he topped the dribbles, duels, tackles and pressures count on the night, also sitting third for passes into the final third as well.

Asked about the midfielder, Edwards said: “I think he’s been really improving for quite a while. It’s great because he’s shown a lot of intelligence. He’s taken on information and really understands why he wasn’t starting earlier on in the season. He’s making a big impact now because he’s doing the things that we’ve all worked together with him to do. I thought it was an excellent performance from him.”

Discussing the role that the Hatters manager has played in Chong becoming one of Luton’s most feared attacking threats in recent weeks, with four goals to his name this term now, the ex-Netherlands U21 international continued: “Especially when you’re not playing as much as you want, it’s always good to have a manager who comes and speaks to you and says this is why maybe you’re not playing, this is the reason.

"It makes it easier as then you know the stuff you've got to work on. So for me it was just important to know and then work on the stuff to try and get into the team. He's been brilliant throughout with me trying to develop and work with me.”