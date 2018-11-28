Hatters chief in 'dreamland' as ruthless Town dispatch City

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted it felt like he was in ‘dreamland’ with the manner in which his side put Bradford City to the sword on Tuesday night.

The Hatters chief saw his side motor into a 3-0 lead at half time, before ensuring there were no scares after the break, even adding a fourth through Harry Cornick with two minutes to go.

It took Luton’s tally of goals to 13 in their previous three home games, after hitting Accrington for four and putting five past Plymouth, while they also leapfrogged Barnsley into third place too.

Jones said: “Some of the football we played first half, there was a move straight after the first goal where Elliot Lee has a shot, the keeper’s saved it, if that goes in, it’s different level.

“I’m just really pleased with the way we moved the ball and our cutting edge first half, because when they sit in with a back five and three midfield players and two that want to press, it’s difficult.

“But we showed patience, we showed a cutting edge, and we showed a real ruthless streak to win 4-0.

“We’ve scored five and four in the last two home games, it’s dreamland really.”

Although Town couldn’t keep up their attacking momentum in the second period, with the Bantams having slightly the better of the possession, Jones wasn’t overly surprised such was some of the class within the visitors’ squad.

He added: “We knew they’d change something or be a little bit more proactive second half, and they were.

“They’re bringing on some good players there, Jim O’Brien’s had a wonderful career, the young boy (Jack) Payne I think is a fantastic footballer, I really, really do.

“So the players they’re bringing on are good players, and we knew they’d come out and do something different.

“What we wanted to do was make sure one we didn’t concede, but get the next goal, the next goal is vital.

“We would have liked to get it a lot earlier, but we’ll take that all day long and it finishes a wonderful, wonderful month.”