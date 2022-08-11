Hatters chief insists he 'learnt a lot' from Exiles defeat

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe gets ready to come on against Newport

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt he learnt plenty about the fringe players in his squad during what was a disappointing 3-2 defeat to league Two Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The Luton chief made 11 changes on the night to take on their fourth tier opponents, as despite leading twice through Carlos Mendes Gomes and Tom Lockyer, the makeshift hosts were pegged back on both occasions and then eventually knocked out with 15 minutes to go.

With Admiral Muskwe, Louie Watson, Dion Pereira and Matt Macey all getting their 90 minutes of the season for Town, Jones said: “It was a good game, an entertaining game, a cup game, but I don't expect three goals.

“We did it three times last year in the Championship, that’s all and when we do that, then I don't expect to win games.

“That’s what the learning curve is as they have to be better out of possession and tonight we weren’t.

“In possession I thought we controlled the game, especially first half.

"We had a number of opportunities, didn't quite take them, so a disappointing night, but I've learnt a lot.

“I thought Elliot Thorpe when he came on was absolutely outstanding.

"I’m really disappointed that Elliot didn’t square it as it would have probably been one of the best counter attacking goals you’ve ever seen if he had squared it, so a lot of good play.

“It’s just moments in the game, if Admiral Muskwe doesn’t dribble out, give the ball away, then get done, then the goalkeeper fumbles, a lot of errors in those goals.

"We had to work hard to get opportunities and we had enough crosses, enough shots, but we didn’t win the game, that’s a credit to Newport.”

Although he made wholesale alterations to the side who had gained a valuable 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday, Jones felt it was the right decision to make, with some lengthy trips remaining this month, heading to Bristol City, Swansea City and Cardiff City in the space of 10 days.

He continued: “I thought the front two (Harry Cornick and Carlton Morris) that came on a looked a threat, so there's a lot of positives in there.

“We wanted to make 11 changes because there’s eight games in this month which is just crazy.

"That could have been nine, so you can't go with the same team, especially going to Burnley and then we have to go down the M4 three times in two weeks.

“It’s a game that we needed to freshen up about the players and I've learned a lot about the players.

“There were a lot of good performances, a lot of good things, but some games are decided by moments and it was and in those moments we needed to be better.

“We needed to do the fundamentals and the basics well, as at this football club we do the basics well and that’s why we have the success we do.

“We reacted well, we came out after half time and scored within five minutes, so we had enough opportunities.”

One positive on the night was also a Town debut for Josh Williams, the 22-year-old former Wales U15 and U19 international left-back having impressed in the Development squad recently.

Jones added: “He’s a good kid, Louie Watson made his debut for us, so there are a lot of ones in the early stages of their Luton career.