Hatters chief insists lethal Morris is showing just why Luton shelled out a club record fee to sign him from Barnsley in the transfer window

Carlton Morris celebrates his sixth goal of the season at the weekend

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt striker Carlton Morris showed exactly why the Hatters forked out a club record fee for him with his stand-out display against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

The 26-year-old signed from Barnsley in the summer, with Jones revealing recently the fee was more than the £1.3m that Town had paid for previous highest acquisition Simon Sluga back in 2019.

Against Rovers, the forward didn’t have a great deal of chances during a tight first half, but upfront alongside Cauley Woodrow, still held the ball up well when it came near him, allowing Town to get up the pitch when the opportunity arose.

It was after the break where he really came to the fore once more though as with Rovers insisting on playing out from the back, Town pressed them high and began forcing some errors and picking up possession in advanced areas.

From one such situation, Amari’i Bell advanced on the left and found Jordan Clark, who cut on to his right foot, took an extra touch and then delivered into the box where Morris lost his marker, cushioning an excellent volley into the net.

It was his sixth goal in six appearances and also meant he has now netted in his last four outings at Kenilworth Road, as Jones said: “Carlton Morris, what a performance, what a performance from a centre forward, a proper centre forward.

"He did everything, held it up, gets his goals, comes in, works hard, is hungry and that’s what we’re built on.

"Anyone in our group that’s not hungry it shows and he comes in, he’s hungry and that’s why we paid a lot of money for him.

“He’s doing wonderfully and I’m really proud of him because he’s shown real commitment to come here as well.”

Defender Reece Burke, himself on the scoresheet at the weekend, felt that the acquisition of Morris had been just what his side required this term, as he continued: “He’s a big, powerful lad and he’s difficult to play against in training.

"He’s the same at weekends, he’s a nightmare and today he did brilliant for us.

"I feel that’s what we needed and I hope he carries on and keeps getting his goals, as he’s helping the team massively.”

Meanwhile, on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath was also impressed with the finishing prowess that Town’s top scorer is demonstrating, adding: “Carlton is coming into form, scoring the goals, which is good and what he needed, coming to a new team as well.