Hatters chief insists points deductions to Derby and Reading had to be imposed to prevent 'anarchy' in the EFL

Town boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes the punishments handed out to both Derby County and Reading this week are totally justified, insisting it could be anarchy if such punishments weren’t handed out.

The Rams were hit with a nine point penalty on Tuesday after admitting breaches of English Football League accounting rules, which means Waynbe Rooney’s side have now lost 18 points this term, making them certainties for the drop to League One.

Yesterday, Reading were the latest side to find themselves on the receiving end, docked six points for breaching the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules, losing £57.8million between 2017 and 2021, which exceeds the leagues limit of £39m for that period, as the Royals dropped to 19th in the table.

Last term, Sheffield Wednesday were punished with a 12-point penalty, although it was reduced to six on appeal, as they too breached profitability and sustainability rules, which saw them drop into the third tier.

None of the teams have been hit quite as hard as the Hatters were themselves before the start of the 2008-09 season though, which saw them start on minus 30 points, as they dropped out of the league.

Speaking about the rulings, Jones said: “The rules are there, now I don’t know the ins and outs, I don’t get involved in that side, but rules are there.

“If certain teams break the rules and try to gain an advantage by going above and beyond what they can afford, and gamble, then either it pays off or it doesn’t.

“And if it doesn’t, there’s no way leniency should be shown, because there are a number of clubs competing at a real good level, a fair level, a structural level, that are working within their means, and those are doing things right.

“Anyone who steps outside the boundaries then absolutely they should be punished and should be punished to the letter of the law, because if you don’t have that, then there can be anarchy.

“I don’t know the ins and outs so I can’t say if it’s a good thing.