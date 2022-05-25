Hatters chief is pipped by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy at LMA awards night

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones was pipped by Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp for the League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year award last night.

The Hatters chief was present at the awards evening held in London, that saw the German receive the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the second time in his career, with the Reds winning both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, coming second in the Premier League, and still in with a chance of Champions League glory too when they face Real Madrid later this month.

Jones, who led Luton to a superb sixth place in the Championship this term, beaten in the play-offs by Huddersfield Town, was one of five other managers shortlisted for the award, voted for by the full LMA membership, along with Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) and David Moyes (West Ham United).

Writing on Instagram, Jones said: “Felt very humbled to be nominated for such a prestigious award @leaguemanagersassociation awards last night.

"It’s topped off an amazing year.

"Time for a little break and then to go again @ltfc_official.”

Jones, who was named EFL Championship Manager of the Year last month, saw Fulham’s Marco Silva take the second tier award at the LMA event, with Leam Richardson (Sky Bet League One - Wigan Athletic), Matt Taylor (Sky Bet League Two - Exeter City) and Matt Beard (The FA Women's Championship - Liverpool FC), also voted for by their peers as Manager of the Year in their respective leagues.

On being presented with the prestigious award, Klopp said: "To be voted the winner of the LMA Manager of the Year Award by my colleagues is really important to me.

"I celebrate this award with my team of coaches and staff.

"I believe football is a team sport and I would be nothing without my team. It's all about what you do together.”

LMA Executive Committee member Sir Alex Ferguson CBE added: “Jürgen Klopp is without doubt one of the most talented managers of our generation.

"Season upon season he demonstrates his ability to excel in both domestic and European football.

"To have already won the FA and League Cups, challenged Manchester City until the very last day of the Premier League season and to be facing Real Madrid this week in the Champions League Final, it’s little wonder that the LMA members have named Jürgen as their LMA Manager of the Year 2022.

"I applaud not only the outstanding football he and his team deliver but also Jürgen’s fantastic man management skills and the culture he has instilled at Liverpool.