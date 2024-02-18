Hatters chief knows keeping red-hot Manchester United striker quiet will be a difficult prospect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards knows that keeping red-hot Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund quiet will be a difficult proposition for his side this afternoon.

The 21-year-old Danish international moved to Old Trafford for a fee of £72m in the summer, leaving Serie A side Atalanta after scoring 20 goals in 47 games for club and country last term. Although netting five Champions League goals in six outings, the Danish youngster struggled domestically, firing blanks in his opening 14 top flight matches. A goal against Aston Villa on Boxing Day changed all that though, with an in-form Højlund going on to score in his last five top flight outings.

Another goal against Newport County in the FA Cup makes it six in seven appearances, as he is now looking to become the fourth Red Devils player to score in six successive Premier League appearances at Kenilworth Road this afternoon, joining a trio former players, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Eric Cantona in doing so.

Luton are coming up against an in-form Rasmus Højlund this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Having faced Højlund during his barren spell back in November, when Town went down to a 1-0 defeat, asked about performances since, Edwards said: “He looks like he’s getting the goals that his work-rate and his performances probably deserve. It’s nice to see, not when we’re playing them, but it’s nice to see as he’s a young kid and looks like he’s got a great attitude.

"He’s come with a big price tag to a big club and it must be difficult, but I think he’s handled himself really well. He’s performing well and getting the goals now so he’s going to be a tough one to keep quiet on Sunday.”

It’s not just the ex-Copenhagen and Sturm Graz youngster who is in fine form though, as United themselves have picked up following an up and down first half of the campaign. After losing five from nine matches, they beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the FA Cup, also drawing 2-2 against Spurs, before putting a run of four straight victories together, including impressive triumphs at Wolves and Aston Villa last time.

It means they head to Bedfordshire with five wins from six matches, as Edwards continued: “They’ll be confident, I went to watch them against Villa last week, it was a really good game, both teams played very well and they did very well to come away from a difficult place with a win. They’ve got strength in all areas of the pitch, they had some really, really good performances, so they’ll be pleased with the state that they are in coming into this game.”

The Red Devils upturn in results has seen the pressure ease somewhat on manager Erik ten Hag, the Dutchman having had an impressive first season in the north west, leading his side to third in the table, a Carabao Cup victory and the final of the FA Cup too. On the former Ajax and Utrecht boss, Edwards added: “He’s Manchester United manager, he’s top, a very successful manager.

"It’s clearly a very, very difficult job that one as well. It’s a huge football club, massive expectation, he did really well last year, won silverware, and then they’re going the right way about things as well now. To be in the mix and fighting for Champions League qualification which is success and I've got nothing but respect for him and the job that he’s doing as the pressure he must feel every day must be immense.