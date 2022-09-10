Hatters chief knows Pepple will get a 'good education' during Mariners loan spell

Town forward Aribim Pepple

Luton boss Nathan Jones is confident that young forward Aribim Pepple will get a ‘good education’ during his time away on loan at League Two Grimsby Town this term.

The 19-year-old joined the Hatters back in August, signing from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC where he had scored six goals in seven outings, breaking the league record when netting in five consecutive matches.

On heading to Bedfordshire, the Leicestershire-born attacker was immediately loaned to the Mariners for the rest of the campaign, and made his debut in the 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Crewe Alexandra.

Pepple has gone on to play six times in total so far, with three sub appearances in the league and three starts in cup competitions, as Jones expects his stint at Blundell Park to be of real value in his bid to adapt to the rigours of English football.

He said: “We want him to play, we send them out to clubs that want them for the right reasons and Grimsby did that, so we’ll be interested to see how he does.

“Pepple is 19 so he’s got a long time.

"He has played first-team games so bringing him back just to train and give him development football isn’t conducive.

"We found a good club for him in Grimsby, we know how they work and how they coach.

"He will have a good education there and we are really pleased.”

Although yet to find the net, the forward has an assist to is name, setting up Harry Clifton for the equaliser in their eventual 2-1 win at Walsall recently.

Speaking to Mariners Live TV, Pepple admits there are noticeable differences between the fourth tier of English football and what he had been used to abroad.

He said: “Canada is good quality over there, a good level, I think the biggest thing for me here is the physicality.

"A lot more is allowed to go especially with the defenders, the ref doesn’t maybe use his whistle as much, so I’ve just got to adapt.

"I’m talking to the coaching staff every day, just learning to use my body a bit better, learning to become more of a hold up player as well.

“As long as I keep listening to them and keep learning, it will come.”

Grimsby also have another Town loanee this season, John McAtee, who is currently recovering from a shoulder operation, and isn’t expected back until Christmas.

He will then add even more competition to Paul Hurst’s squad, as the manager, discussing Pepple’s impact so far with the Grimsby Telegraph after the goalless draw with Sutton last month, said: “He’s got to get used to that physicality up against the defenders when he has got his back to goal, but I thought he had some good moments.

“He’ll be disappointed not to have finished the 1v1 with the goalkeeper, but was lively when he came on.

"He has got lots to learn, and that is not a criticism of him because that is ultimately why he is with us out on loan and understandably because of where he has come from.