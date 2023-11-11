Hatters chief knows Town haven't 'cracked' the Premier League after encouraging Liverpool draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards knows there is no way his side have ‘cracked’ the Premier League despite producing a brilliant performance when drawing 1-1 against Liverpool at Kenilworth Road last Sunday.

The Hatters had gone into the game last weekend considered massive underdogs to get anything from the fixture, SkyBet having them as far out as 12/1 to claim victory on the evening.

In the end, Town were just three minutes away from doing exactly that, leading through Tahith Chong’s brilliant counter-attacking goal and then only breached by Jurgen Klopp’s side in the final stages of stoppage time.

Luton boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

Although Edwards’ players have received plenty of plaudits in the aftermath, the manager wasn’t getting carried away in the slightest, as he said: “These lads stay upbeat pretty much all the time, we’ve had some difficult results, we've had some good performances and even when we’ve had the difficult results, it’s important for us to try and stay level.

"Okay it was a point against a top team of course, the performance was good in general, but there’s still lots we can be better at, we can work on.

"It’s not like we’ve cracked it, far from it, we need to keep our heads down and keep working hard.

“We gave a good account of ourselves on Sunday with the world watching which was great, but we’ve got to back that up now.

"That can't just be a one off getting a point against a big team, it needs to be backed up with a really good performance.”

Town, who head to Manchester United this afternoon, had also only been beaten 1-0 against high-flying Tottenham when Ange Postecoglou’s side came to Kenilworth Road in the home game before Liverpool’s visit.

Although the Hatters are gaining a reputation for being able to produce displays against the bigger teams, Edwards doesn’t want that to become their party trick, as he continued: “Hopefully we can be like that against anyone.

"I don’t want it to be the performance just comes against the big guns because we know it has to be like that in every game.

"We’ve given our best in every single one, I think we’re learning and improving all the time.

"Within a week from the Villa to the Liverpool game there was an improvement there, we showed that we’d taken some information on board and were able to put that into practise.

"I think we’re a good team, we’re a Premier League football club, hopefully we are going to make it difficult for anyone who plays against us.

"We’re not one of the biggest ones in the league at the moment, but we’ve got some good players here, got some organisation and hopefully we can make it difficult for anyone.”

On just how the players will be feeling going into the contest, with 73,000 expected to be in attendance at the ‘Theatre of Dreams', Edwards added: “I think they’re excited and looking forward to it, I am.

"It’s a brilliant game for us against another giant of English football.

"Going to Old Trafford is a really special occasion for us, but like the message was for Liverpool last week, we want to compete and we want to do well, we’ll enjoy it a whole lot more if we do.

“It’s different challenges, different players, different threats, there are some similarities, we can take things from it, but there’ll be a different approach as they don’t play in exactly the same way.

“We’ve got to do the basics well, we’ve got to defend well, got to run really, really hard, all of the stuff that we did last week.

"Then I want us to go and be brave and attack the game at the right moments as well.