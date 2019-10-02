Hatters chief not getting hung up on Town's home form

Town boss Graeme Jones hasn't placed any added importance on Luton’s home form going into tonight’s clash against Millwall.

So far the Hatters have picked up 10 points from their opening nine Championship games, four of them in front of their own fans, but six away, with wins at Barnsley and then Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

When asked whether a good home record was essential this term, Jones said: “I’ve been asked that question before, but we’ve won two away games now.

“Obviously you want to win at home, but it’s just about winning, wherever it comes, whenever it comes, it’s just about winning games.

“We got beat off Hull in a really disappointing afternoon for everybody, and had a game against Leicester in between, but we responded against Blackburn Rovers.

“It was away from home, we won the game, and that’s the most important thing.

“Everybody’s home form is important, but honestly, it’s every game for me.

“I just assess every game, home or away, it’s a new opportunity to get three points.

“No matter what’s gone on previously, or what’s coming up, that’s how everybody has to see it.

“We’ve got another opportunity on Wednesday night to get three points.

"If it was at home, or if it was away, it makes no difference, it’s just another opportunity to try and win a game.”

Midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe knows that to establish themselves in the second tier of English football, they need to make sure they are strong on home soil though.

He added: “At home, that’s where you’d like to pick up the majority of your points.

“If you get some good home form going that’s probably how you stay in this league.

"It doesn’t matter who’s coming down, we need to look to win every game we play though, and Wednesday’s no different.”