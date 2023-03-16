Hatters chief praise Adebayo's honesty during controversial moment against Bristol City

Luton boss Rob Edwards praised the honesty on display from striker Elijah Adebayo after he was involved in a highly controversial moment during last night's 1-0 win over Bristol City.

With half an hour gone and the hosts already ahead, Town’s forward was played through on goal by team-mate Carlton Morris’s wonderful chest control and hooked pass over the top of the Robins’ back-line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manhandled by last man Cameron Pring as he looked to burst clear, had Adebayo gone down, it would have led to a red card for the City defender, leaving the visitors to play with just 10 men for around an hour.

Elijah Adebayo stays on his feet despite being fouled by Cameron Pring last night

However, Luton’s striker managed to just about shrug off his marker as faced with keeper Max O’Leary, he was then denied by a point blank save from the stopper, who also blocked Luke Berry’s follow up too.

Having played the advantage, referee John Busby didn’t go back to dish out any kind of punishment to the centre half, despite the screams from Town’s players and bench, the defender later booked for another challenge instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although many would have looked to go to ground in that situation and try to get their opponent sent off, Edwards was happy to see Adebayo focus on attempting to find the net instead, saying: “If he scores, then we’ve got that second goal that we want.

"He’s an honest guy and he felt he could keep going and he did.

"He was able to get the shot away, I don’t want players to dive, but he was able to stay strong, stay on his feet and get a finish away.

"It was a great save, so I’m not going to give any sort of criticism towards him, or say he should have done anything differently at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I thought he was outstanding tonight.”

Wingback Alfie Doughty also felt that his team-mate’s desire for a 10th of the season shone through in the moment too, as he added: “I think, he’ll hate me for saying this, but he’s probably being selfish because he wants a goal!

“Anything could have happened there, he could have taken it on and scored, or went down, got a red card.