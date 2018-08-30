Hatters chief praises desire on show during Shrews win

Luton boss Nathan Jones praised his side’s desire after they emerged 3-2 victors over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The hosts had trailed twice during the game and with 17 minutes go to, looked like they could be on their way to a first home defeat of the campaign.

However, Jack Stacey and then Elliot Lee netted to ensure that Town made it back-to-back home wins and climb up to 10th in the table.

Jones said: “It’s been a tough start and again, I promise you this is probably the last time I mention it, we should have more points, I genuinely believe that, but we haven’t.

“It’s a nice start, it’s a decent little start for us, we’re in a decent place, but we’ve got to build on that, as we’ve got tough games coming up.

“We’ve got another tough month couple of away games at tough places and we know all about those places

“We’ve had a real tough integration into League One and you look at the top three or top four, or top five, we’ve played three or four of them that are up there.

“So it’s a tough, tough start, and these games are always going to be important and we’ve shown great desire to win games and we’ve won them both.”

The Hatters were way off the pace in the opening 45 minutes, struggling to generate any clear-cut chances, falling behind to Shaun Whalley’s 23rd minute penalty.

Jones continued: “First half it was tough, because it was a hot day, very sticky pitch, so we couldn’t get any fluency.

“They sat in, put 10 men behind the ball, 11 men with the keeper and tried to frustrate us, tried to nick something, and they did that.

“They didn’t cause us too many problems really, it’s just we didn’t have any fluency, any real energy and a real tempo about us and we had to generate that. Then we fell behind to a bit of sloppy defending all round.

“The amount of time they had on the ball without anyone pressing or putting in a tackle in wasn’t good enough and we came unstuck and that gave them something to defend.

“Second half, we came out and were excellent, barring a calamitous second goal, we’d have won that far more comfortably.

“We were the better side, we really had an ambition about us to win the game and I thought it should have been more again.”

Jorge Grant’s wonderful free kick drew Luton level, before James Shea gifted the Shrews the lead once more.

However, Stacey drilled home and Lee’s set-piece went in via a hefty deflection, as Jones added: “That’s what Jack’s done.

“He got up all afternoon and they’ve done well to contain him in that area, with that type of movement and that type of desire to get in the box and do well.

“That’s why he’s a coveted individual, it was a great finish, a blockbuster of a finish and set up a rousing finish to the game.

“I don’t care how we scored the third and winning goal, a free kick, he kept on target, it took a deflection, there was an element of luck about it, but that’s probably the first time we’ve had a bit of luck this season.

“Because we definitely didn’t have any in previous games.

“So we’ll take that element of luck and it should have been the icing on the cake as we had a penalty we should have finished also, so it’s a pleasing day as these are two big games.”