Hatters chief praises full debut of January signing Christ Makosso during Pompey victory

Young centre half stars as Town end winless run

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield hailed the performance of young defender Christ Makosso after being thrown into the deep end for what was his full debut during the Hatters’ 1-0 victory over Portsmouth on Saturday

The 20-year-old had seen limited first team football since arriving in Bedfordshire from Belgian second tier side RWD Molenbeek in January, having made well under 50 senior appearances during his career to date. Needing time to acclimatise to English football, the centre half played in two U21s games against Reading and Brighton & Hove Albion, before injuries to Kal Naismith and Mark McGuinness, who joined Reece Burke and Teden Mengi on the sidelines, saw him named on the bench at Watford.

Coming on for the second half of the 2-0 loss in Hertfordshire, Makosso was one of the only bright points of what was yet another thoroughly disappointing afternoon for the Hatters as they made it 12 successive games without victory. With Naismith back in the side, but McGuinness only fit enough to be a substitute, Makosso was handed first Championship start, as Mads Andersen dropped to the bench, with Reuell Walters missing out completely,

Starting slightly shakily, which was understandable, the defender had to deal with Pompey’s best player in Josh Murphy, as he did so impressively, particularly midway through the first half, going stride for stride with the attacker to run the ball out for a goal kick, before roaring his joy in front of the Kenilworth Road End, who rose to him, giving instant cult hero vibes.

His confidence growing with every passing minute, the Congo international continued his fine display in the second period, seeing Murphy taken off around the hour mark, with one back post header preventing the dangerous Colby Bishop from nodding home, as he went on to make five clearances, win two tackles, two aerial battles and one interception, impressing in possession too, completing a passing success rate of 65.2 percent, the third best from any of Town’s starters on the day.

His delight at the final whistle was clear too, going straight over to enjoy the moment with the Hatters supporters, who themselves were able to witness a first victory since December 20, as asked for his reasons in selecting the defender, and how he can affect the run-in now, Bloomfield said: “The thinking was that Murphy is a massive threat for Portsmouth. Extreme pace, one v one moments and there was a couple of times last Sunday at Watford that Christ showed that pace and that one v one defensive ability and we felt like we needed it down that right hand side.

"That was the reason for it, obviously it was a big call as he’s a young boy learning his game, but we felt like it could be a big thing for us and I thought it was. He’s come to Luton to play and he’s been disappointed not to contribute so far, but he’s played some under 21 games and he does have a lot of assets that you need to be a very good defender.

"He’s got a lot to learn, so it’s going to take some time with him to dip him in and take him out, as with any young players there’s going to be peaks and troughs. In defensive areas it’s tough as a mistake can lead to something in front of goal, but he’s done everything that we could have asked of him so far and we hope that will give him confidence to become even more of a contributor.”