Hatters chief ready for an 'intense period' as Luton face seven top flight games in December

​Town chief Rob Edwards is readying himself for an ‘intense period’ as the Hatters begin their busiest month of the Premier League season on Saturday.

​The Hatters’ visit to Brentford this weekend kicks off a December that sees Town play seven top flight games, which includes trips to AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United, plus home matches against Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Town warmed up for the hectic schedule by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday, securing their first home win of the campaign in the process, but Edwards knows how hard things are going to get, particularly for a squad that is still carrying a number of injuries.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

He said: “There’s going to be a lot of points to play for and it’s really tough. We’re used to it, it’s like an EFL month isn’t it really, but just playing against the best teams in the world, so all the best with that!

"We’ve got to enjoy it and embrace it, but it will be a real challenge as well. There’s a few three game weeks in there, playing the 23rd and 26th of December is tough, it’s going to be hard, there’s going to be travelling and recovery.

"You’re recovering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and then going again in a massive game on Boxing Day (at Bramall Lane). I know it’s great for the supporters and everyone else at Christmas, but it is hard for the players to be at full tilt and get points in huge games when you don’t really have the recovery time.

"It’s going to be difficult, so we’re going to have to utilise the squad and recover really, really well. We’re used to it in the Championship, you churn out the games, but again, the three game week in the Premier League that we experienced already this season, gave us one or two injuries.