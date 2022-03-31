Hatters chief remaining tight-lipped on who will be fit for Millwall clash

Town defender Kal Naismith has missed Luton's last two games

Luton boss Nathan Jones wasn't giving anything away regarding which members of his squad will be available to face Millwall at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

Town's last Championship action saw Jones' side triumph 3-1 at Hull City, as they headed to the MKM Stadium without a number of their first-teamers, including Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith, Reece Burke, Gabe Osho and Robert Snodgrass, with Peter Kioso also going off with a tight hamstring early in the second half.

The Hatters have since had a fortnight off for the international break, reporting back for training on Monday morning for the final eight games of the season that start on Saturday against Gary Rowett's side who themselves still have play-off aspirations.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, when asked if any were back and in contention to take on the Lions, Jones said: "We’ll see, but we’re in a better position than we were two weeks ago, which isn’t very hard, because we were in a real stretched position.

"We’re in a better position now, so let’s just see."

In the absence of some of Jones' first choice players this term, the Luton manager has seen the likes of Peter Kioso, Dan Potts and Fred Onyedinma all impress when given their opportunity over the last two matches, Town bouncing back from a 2-1 defeat to QPR by beating Preston 4-0 and then the victory at Hull.

It has given the Hatters manager a real selection headache this weekend, as he continued: "Absolutely, but there’s so many tough decisions.

"One, it’s tough to pick a team, two, it’s tough to pick a bench, and that’s why they’re the greatest group as the humility I have with this group is quite phenomenal.

"If someone isn’t playing they don’t sulk, they get ready to be a game changer, if someone’s out of the squad, they get ready for the next game when their chance may come.

"That’s for a manager, that’s as good as it gets, it really is."

One player who is okay is long-serving midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu as the 28-year-old was part of the DR Congo squad who faced Morocco in a World Cup qualifying play-off last week

Mpanzu didn't feature in either game as his side went down 5-2 on aggregate to end their hopes of reaching the Finals in Qatar later this year, but he is now back at the Brache, as Jones added: "For me it was good news, for him it wasn’t.