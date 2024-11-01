Town manager reacts to Baggies point

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Rob Edwards remains confident the wins will come for his Town side despite going three matches without a victory after being held to a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion this evening.

The Hatters fell behind in the final stages of the first period when Josh Maja’s backheel trickled into the net, before responding with an hour gone, Tahith Chong picking out the same corner with a rasping finish. Although it means that Luton have only taken a single point from their last three matches, with defeats to Sunderland and Coventry leading into this contest, Edwards said: “The effort levels are there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last three games, especially here, Cov, like I said the other was maybe one step too far, but Watford, Sunderland and tonight, here at the Kenny, they’ve been three really good performances and in my opinion on another day we would have won all three games but we haven’t. If we keep doing that, keep pressing the way we are, keep recovering the ball as much as possible and being a bit better in the final third. then the wins will come.”

Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski reacts to conceding the opening goal against West Bromwich Albion - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Although tonight’s clash was seriously low on quality at times, particularly in the first period, Town might have won it after Chong’s leveller, the midfielder seeing his shot excellently saved by former Luton loanee Alex Palmer. Daiki Hashioka also headed against the outside of the post, but Thomas Kaminski ensured the Hatters didn’t suffer a third straight loss, repelling Devante Cole’s close range overhead volley late on.

Edwards, who made a half time alteration, taking off Victor Moses for Shandon Baptiste, certainly felt the hosts deserved to triumph though, adding: “I thought we were much better in the first half and just because we were 1-0 down I don’t think we deserved to be. I thought the whole game was really in our half, they scored almost the first time they were in our box, we want to try and get that bit right as well, but second half we were good, showed a lot of intent.

"I was really pleased as to concede when we did, it could have really flattened the lads, flattened the stadium. It made me go a little bit early with the first change, I felt that because our pressing was so good and Vic was obviously pressing high up it suited Chongy to do that as well. When we defended low he had to defend as almost a wingback, but it was the right thing for Chongy to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the momentum was pretty much with us the whole game. They had little moments and the spells when they had chances were from long throws and things like that. We defended well a couple of times in the second half when we needed to, but I would have liked the territory and the possession and the moments we had in the game to turn that into more quality, openings and opportunities and shots.

"You could see that there was maybe a little hesitancy in front of goal, too many touches or snatching at things and I think that’s understandable. But overall to go behind just before half time, to come back and keep that performance going, I was pleased.”