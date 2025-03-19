Hatters chief remains convinced the tide will turn for Luton
Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is convinced that the tide simply has to turn for the Hatters during their final eight games of the season.
Town lost some vital ground on their nearest rivals in the battle to stay in the Championship on Saturday, as despite utterly dominating a Middlesbrough side who are still in the running for a play-off spot, only claimed a single point after what was one the most frustrating goalless draws witnessed by the Kenilworth Road faithful. With glorious chances being created and missed by the likes of Thelo Aasgaard and Elijah Adebayo in the first period, Boro keeper Mark Travers saving from Carlton Morris, it was the same in the second half when Mark McGuinness and Lasse Nordas went close.
Although going into the international break with his side second bottom, four points from safety and time starting to run out, Bloomfield certainly wasn’t giving up on Town’s chances, as he said: “It’s disappointing (a point) and I think on chance creation it should be more than that and it could be more than that, but it isn’t, so we have to deal with the reality. The facts tell us that it’s not, but if we keep creating chances like that the tide has to turn. I’m not going to be negative, absolutely not. Of course we wanted three points, but there’s no point saying that one isn’t enough right now when there’s eight to play.
"It’s another point on our board. We wanted three, I believed we were going to get three and I think on the balance of the performance that was justified faith. Of course we want to win our home games, we haven’t, so we can be disappointed about that, or we can take the positives, refresh in the international break and come back energised the other side.”
