Hatters chief remains convinced the tide will turn for Luton

Town manager is sure missed chances will soon be taken

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is convinced that the tide simply has to turn for the Hatters during their final eight games of the season.

Town lost some vital ground on their nearest rivals in the battle to stay in the Championship on Saturday, as despite utterly dominating a Middlesbrough side ​who are still in the running for a play-off spot, only claimed a single point after what was one the most frustrating goalless draws witnessed by the Kenilworth Road faithful. With glorious chances being created and missed by the likes of Thelo Aasgaard and Elijah Adebayo in the first period, Boro keeper Mark Travers saving from Carlton Morris, it was the same in the second half when Mark McGuinness and Lasse Nordas went close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although going into the international break with his side second bottom, four points from safety and time starting to run out, Bloomfield certainly wasn’t giving up on Town’s chances, as he said: “It’s disappointing (a point) and I think on chance creation it should be more than that and it could be more than that, but it isn’t, so we have to deal with the reality. The facts tell us that it’s not, but if we keep creating chances like that the tide has to turn. I’m not going to be negative, absolutely not. Of course we wanted three points, but there’s no point saying that one isn’t enough right now when there’s eight to play.

Alfie Doughty send over a cross for the Hatters against Middlesbrough - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"It’s another point on our board. We wanted three, I believed we were going to get three and I think on the balance of the performance that was justified faith. Of course we want to win our home games, we haven’t, so we can be disappointed about that, or we can take the positives, refresh in the international break and come back energised the other side.”