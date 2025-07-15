Hatters chief reportedly interested in a reunion with exciting West Ham youngster

Hammers’ FA Youth Cup winning captain linked with a loan move to Kenilworth Road

Luton are rumoured to be looking at a potential loan move for West Ham United’s young winger Gideon Kodua.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Newham, joined the Hammers academy in 2017, as he immediately impressed in the U18 Premier League, scoring 11 goals and adding five assists. He was rewarded with a first professional contract in December 2022, featuring heavily in West Ham’s Premier League 2 title-winning campaign, scoring another 11 goals in just 16 matches, and was also captain of the Irons’ FA Youth Cup winning side of 2023, with three goals and five assists in six matches, including scoring when Arsenal were thrashed 5-1 in the final at the Emirates Stadium.

Kodua also made his debut in the EFL Trophy that term, playing in the 2-1 success at Cheltenham Town, while the following campaign he found the net in the same tournament against both Newport County and a Wycombe Wanderers side then managed by Matt Bloomfield in January 2024. With four goals in 10 Premier League 2 matches under his belt, Kodua was immediately snapped up on loan by the now Town boss, as he spent the rest of the season with the League One Chairboys, playing 10 times.

West Ham youngster Gideon Kodua lifts the FA Youth Cup back in April 2023 - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

He was brought back to Adams Park at the start of 2024-25 campaign, opening his account in the 3-2 win at Burton Albion, also scoring in the 3-2 FA Cup win over York City and 3-2 triumph at Rotherham, as he made 25 appearances in total, including coming on in the play-off semi-final second leg 1-0 loss at Charlton Athletic, 20 of those appearances as a substitute.

When signing him for Wanderers, Bloomfield had said: “Gids showed lots of promise last season and we’re really excited to see how he kicks on now with that experience under his belt. He gives us another option out wide and we know he’s someone who can make things happen and excite the fans. He will learn a lot from working with the experienced lads in the squad and we’re confident he’ll make a lot of progress during his year here.”

With Town looking to strengthen their squad for a campaign in League One this term, then Footy Insider has linked Town with a move for the young Hammer, who isn’t likely to feature for Graham Potter, with Luton reportedly showing an interest along with League One rivals Reading, Leyton Orient, and Stevenage.