Hatters chief reveals Doughty and Fanne could be involved for Luton at Loftus Road

Quarter may be included in Town’s squad at QPR

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Luton boss Rob Edwards is hoping to have both Alfie Doughty and new signing Lamine Fanne available to him for tomorrow night’s Championship trip to QPR.

Doughty has been out of action since early November when he suffered ankle ligament damage during the closing stages of the 1-0 victory over former side Cardiff City which has ruled him out of the last 11 games. However, he is now back in training at the Brache and looking to feature at Loftus Road, with Fanne, who joined in the summer from Swedish side AIK in the summer, before being loaned back to his former club, is now a fully-fledged Hatter and can be included in his first squad having received international clearance.

The pair will join both Joe Johnson and Liam Walsh in coming into contention, Walsh missing the last four games due to his second red card in just five appearances, dismissed having only been on the pitch for 11 minutes at Blackburn Rovers. Meanwhile Johnson was suspended for one match having been sent off late on in the 2-1 defeat at Swansea City in the final match of 2024, serving that in the 1-0 defeat to Norwich City on New Year’s Day.

Alfie Doughty could be back for the Hatters on Monday night - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

On having the quartet back, Edwards, speaking immediately after the Canaries reverse, said: “We’re hoping that Alfie will be back and potentially involved, so that’s a plus. He’s had a couple of grass sessions, he trained with us yesterday. We’ve got a couple of suspended lads that will be back involved as well, hopefully one or two back from the treatment room which is encouraging. Lamine is available too, so there’s some positives there.”

Town head to an R’s side who were struggling badly earlier in the season, winning just once game in their opening 16 matches, that being a 2-1 success at Kenilworth Road back in August. However, they have been rewarded for keeping faith with head coach Martí Cifuentes and are now turning things around, beaten just once in their last 10, earning five wins and four draws, with four straight triumphs on home soil, including a 3-1 success over Watford last time out.

It has propelled them up the table, as they now sit 16th, four points above the Hatters and seven clear of the drop zone, as Edwards added: “It will be (a tough game), they’re in good form at home. It’s another difficult game, but it will be a big one.”