Hatters chief rules out a move for ex-Rams midfielder Dawkins

Luton boss Nathan Jones has ended his interest in former Tottenham and Derby midfielder Simon Dawkins.

The 30-year-old had been training with the Hatters after leaving American Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes earlier this year.

Although Jones had been impressed with the ex-Spurs player, who also made over 100 appearances for Derby County in the Championship, he decided against offering Dawkins a permanent deal, saying: “No, we had a look at him and he did quite well here, it’s just being brutally honest, he’s no different to what we have.

“So rather than bring in another very technical, good, attacking midfield player, we have enough and we were looking at something different.

“He has enough quality to play for us, not a problem whatsoever, it’s just for me to add another one, we would rather get something different.”