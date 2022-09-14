Hatters chief sees odds for Seagulls vacancy lengthen as Lens head coach becomes new favourite to take over at Brighton

Lens French head coach Franck Haise is the new favourite for the Brighton job

Luton manager Nathan Jones has seen his odds for the vacancy at Brighton & Hove Albion lengthen, dropping him back in the market to take the helm at the Amex Stadium.

With previous Seagulls boss Graham Potter leaving for Chelsea last Thursday, Jones, who played over 150 games for the south coast club, then serving as caretaker manager, assistant manager and first team coach, was initially installed as third favourite for the role, behind FK Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen and Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.

The pair remain high on the bookies list, but have since been overtaken by Lens head coach Franck Haise, who is now 5/6 with Sky Bet, while former Danish defender Bo Svensson, boss at Bundesliga side Mainz 05, is third.

Other candidates are former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, with Jones’ odds now at 18/1.

Speaking to the club website, Albion CEO and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “We are working through our list.

“We’re not in a huge rush. One of the fortunate positions we find ourselves in is the break.

"That gives us a little bit more time after six or seven games of the season.

“So that in itself is a small advantage, but it’s not something that means we will take our foot off the gas.

“It means we will work hard on the processes we follow.”