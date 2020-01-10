Hatters chief still hopeful of Hylton featuring in Championship run-in

Striker Danny Hylton could still have a part to play in the Hatters bid for Championship survival this season according to boss Graeme Jones.

The 30-year-old hasn't featured for Luton since March of last year, when he suffered a knee injury that has kept him out for the past 10 months.

He came back in pre-season, only to need another operation, but is now back in training once, with Jones admitting he was against a loan move for the forward, preferring to run the rule over him at Kenilworth Road.

On how Hylton, who is out of contract in the summer, can get up to speed to potentially play a part in the 19 league games remaining after Saturday's home clash with Birmingham City, Jones said: "I've organised a friendly next Wednesday here against a Chinese Super League team.

"It's behind closed doors, but that'll be the first opportunity to get some minutes in him.

"Danny's had three really, really good days training this week, so I've seen what type of player Danny is for the first time in eight months.

"He's a handful, he's difficult to play against, but until he goes out on the big pitch, he's not going to be confident enough to put himself forward, so we'd better tick that box next Wednesday.

"I haven't disregarded him, I have to assess everybody.

"I'm back to the same point that they're my players, so I want to assess my players first, I want everyone as fit as they can be, and then I know we can be competitive."