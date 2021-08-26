Hatters chief still in the market for a midfielder ahead of transfer window closing

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Hatters chief Nathan Jones has reiterated his desire to bring in another central midfielder before the transfer deadline passes next Tuesday.

The Luton boss has made eight additions over the summer, but only two of them, Alan Campbell and Henri Lansbury, fit the bill in the middle of the pitch.

Jones has also lost last term's stand-out loan addition Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who returned to Leicester City, while both Ryan Tunnicliffe and Joe Morrell have departed for League One Portsmouth.

With time running out in the window, Jones said: "That (midfielder) is the position we’re trying to find.

"Without giving away too many secrets, we know we are slightly lighter in midfield.

"(Luke) Berry has been injured but we made calculated decisions with Morrell, while Tunni was slightly different.

"We know we have lost a number of midfield players but what we want to do is bring in someone who is either different or going to be a starter.

"I don’t want to bring a number in because we have enough numbers that can cope.

"We have a recruitment meeting today as we do every Thursday, we will see what becomes available.

"We have purposely kept a position there so if someone becomes available, we are able to act on it.

"That is what we have done.