Hatters chief thrilled goal drought has ended for Town striker Collins

Luton boss Graeme Jones was thrilled for striker James Collins to end his goal drought by getting on the scoresheet against Leeds United on Saturday.

The 28-year-old had gone nine games without finding the net for club and country, a run spanning 826 minutes, just under 14 hours.

However, he was in the right place to produce an excellent header from Izzy Brown’s pinpoint delivery that drew Town level at the weekend, heading beyond Whites keeper Kiko Casilla just three minutes after is side had fallen behind.

It ultimately wasn't enough to prevent a fight straight defeat, with Matty Pearson diverting Mateusz Klich's cross into his own net during the final minute, but on Collins, who has now got six goals to his name this term, Jones said: “It was the Blackburn goal again, that profile.

“I was delighted for James, he’s got frustrated and struggled a little bit.

"But I keep repeating myself, Izzy’s quality’s outstanding, your top players play for one minute in the game, one moment, that changes it, that’s him, half a yard, puts it right on a sixpence for James Collins to finish.,

“We looked better that Izzy was back, we looked better for the changes, but I want the same, that’s all I’ll accept on Tuesday, that’s where the work is.”

Team-mate James Shea is now hopeful that Collins can go on another sequence, similar to the one that that saw him score five in his opening 10 appearances of the campaign, including his debut goal for the Republic of Ireland.

He said: “That’s one thing you know Collo’s going to give you, 110 per cent every single game, and he does, he’s a proper striker.

"Even in training, if the ball's just rolling along near the goal, he’s got to put it in the goal, that's the way he is.

"It's great to see him get back on the scoresheet, he deserves it and hopefully he can bring a few more with him.”

Meanwhile, the keeper was also impressed with just what Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown has brought to the Hatters’ attacking play, as that assist was his sixth of the season already, in just 13 league appearances.

He added: “He's a good player isn't he Izzy, it doesn't take a rocket scientists to work that one out.

"He’s got a good few assists this year already, so if we can keep him fit and keep him on the pitch, I'm sure it will gives us a good chance.”