Hatters chief: Tykes win was for big Mick Harford

Hatters assistant boss Mick Harford

Luton boss Nathan Jones dedicated this evening's 1-0 win at Barnsley to club legend Mick Harford who began his treatment for prostate cancer today.

The 62-year-old assistant manager recently announced he is battling the disease and is now undergoing a course of radiotherapy, which will keep him away from Kenilworth Road for an extended period of time.

Speaking after the victory at Oakwell, Jones said: "That one was for big Mick as we all know he started his treatment today.

"Everyone knows here, Mick’s a big part, he's close to everyone.

"He has a relationship with every single player at the club and we’re going to miss him in this time, but Mick knows the lads are right there for him so a big win for him."

Match-winner Amari'i Bell echoed his manager's thoughts, adding: "It was a great result after the last game especially.

"We had to make sure we got the win here and before the game as well with big Mick starting his treatment, we had to make sure we did it for him.