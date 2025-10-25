Hatters chief wants his goal-shy Town side to start playing with more purpose

Town chief draw a second blank in succession against Mansfield

Hatters chief Jack Wilshere has called on his players to play with far more purpose if they are to turn into the kind of attack-minded side he wants them to become.

The Luton boss saw his side dominate possession against Mansfield during his first game in charge last weekend, as they had 66.6 percent of the ball. However, despite that stat, it was the Stages who took all three points, deservedly so too, as they scored twice and created two further clear-cut chances, also hitting the bar as well. For the Hatters, it was slim pickings in the final third, Gideon Kodua sidefooting narrowly wide and Jordan Clark seeing his curler brilliantly saved by Liam Roberts, while Nahki Wells missed a penalty in the first period. After the break it was even worse, the hosts not mananging a single shot on target, Clark and Zack Nelson putting their best chances over.

Having spoken about a desire to control proceedings, Wilshere admitted there has to be a point to it too though, saying: “When you analyse the game, the context of the game is important. We’re 2-0 down and I felt in the first half we had some purposeful possession and we were attacking in the right spaces and created some good opportunities. In the second half it felt like we had a lot of the ball, but maybe we were circulating and maybe we needed someone with a bit of confidence to drive and drag someone out.

George Saville is denied a way through against Mansfield - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We want to be a team that dominates the ball more often than not. I’m not saying we’re chasing 80, 85 percent possession but if you’ve got the ball then you’ve got a better chance of scoring in my opinion. So we want the ball and we want control but it has to have a purpose, it has to be forward. If spaces open up, let’s attack it, we’re not passing just to pass it.”

Luton’s final third play has long been an issue, particularly at home, as they now have just five goals in six league matches this term, while in the calendar year, they have scored a meagre 12 times in 18 fixtures in front of their own fans, including three when beating Bristol City 3-1 last campaign.

It’s an area that Wilshere is more than aware needs improvement and he has been putting things in place at the Brache to try and do that immediately, continuing: “I think we arrived in some good areas, then it’s about calm, having control, maybe taking an extra touch, not thinking, I’m in front of goal now, I need to take that opportunity and then not scoring that many goals, not creating that many clear-cut opportunities, as those things then start to come into the player’s head.

"We felt like we created some good moments, probably we could have made them even better with a final pass of a final touch or a decision, especially in the first half. Second half we were disappointed with the lack of threat we had. We felt we had a lot of control of the game, a lot of the ball, which we want, but we have to play with purpose as well. We have to remember that we’re trying to score, especially when you’re chasing the game.

"We’ve worked a lot on the final third, we have done some things this week, simple things. If we’re doing a passing drill, always adding a finish on the end, so get the players to think, now we have to play with purpose, now we have to play forward and hopefully create more of those opportunities. There’s a lot of random chaos moments in this league and if we can be the kings of managing the chaos moments and what I mean by that is sometimes it doesn’t always have to be, I need to control it, get it down and make loads of passes, sometimes that might be you flick it on behind the defence, and then we move up the pitch and we create a moment like that.

"But as we get better, we will create more opportunities, we will arrive in more dangerous areas and I think if you can do that it gives the players more opportunity, but then we still have to keep working on that final finishing quality. It’s the hardest thing in football, but it’s the most important thing in football, and we need to be better. We’re also trying to give the players a little bit more belief as I feel like we’ve got some good players, some exciting players in the final third.

"The job for the team and the rest of the team is to try and serve those players early enough, to give them more opportunities. Again that will take time, but let’s see if we’ve taken it on board this week and we’ll try and win a game again and make it difficult for them when we’ve got the ball. We understand that this league and football in general, you have to win your second balls, you have to be horrible to play against and we’ll try and do that.”

Although Wilshere acknowledges it will take time to get his ideas across, with 12 games of the season gone, meaning just 34 remain, he understands the speed in which Town need to get to where he wants, adding: “We need to win games. We’re not naive to think we’ve got six weeks to try and build something. We’ve got to find a system, a way of playing that helps us right now and that’s what we’ve been trying to do, to find some sort of structure and try to give the players some ideas in it. Yes of course it will take some time to get what we actually want, but we need to win games now.”