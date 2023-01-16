Hatters chief wants to see a reaction from his players to WBA defeat when they head to Wigan

Hatters boss Rob Edwards during Saturday's 3-2 loss to WBA

Luton boss Rob Edwards wants to see another fine reaction from his players to Saturday’s defeat against West Bromwich Albion when they travel to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup tomorrow night.

The Hatters let a 2-0 lead slip away against the Baggies at the weekend, eventually losing 3-2, as they suffered a second defeat of Edwards’ brief reign in charge.

When they were beaten in his firs match at Middlesbrough back in December, Luton then went on a four game unbeaten run, including three straight wins, which is the kind of response the former Forest Green manager is looking for at the DW Stadium.

He said: “What I do have to say about our lads is they gave everything and I think everyone here will recognise that West Brom are a very good team.

“Our fans have got their heads screwed on and they recognise that, they’ll see our lads gave absolutely everything, and just came out on the wrong end of it.

“What we have to do now is react like we did the last time we lost a game, another tight game against Middlesbrough and we’ve got an opportunity to do that on Tuesday.”

Although 2-0 up with just 10 minutes gone, it was the Baggies who had most of the ball in the first half, Town stopper Ethan Horvath with a good save from Jed Wallace, while also reacting well to prevent Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu diverting a corner into his own net as well.

However, just when it looked like Luton would go into the break with the two-goal advantage, the USA international was beaten to a long ball through the middle by Daryl Dike, for what was a crucial goal in the eyes of Edwards.

Having witnessed the Baggies bag two more in quick succession midway through the second period, he continued: “It was exactly how we wanted to be able to start and it was hard for us then to maintain that, for whatever reason.

"I’ll be able to look at it back and there’ll be certain moments that will have shifted the dynamic in the game.

“Credit to them as well, because there is two teams playing, it’s not always our fault for everything as well.

“They managed to wrestle some control and the way they do play does make it difficult to get pressure on the ball at times, but when we did adjust, I think we were able to do that.

"We were able to give away a bit of a three v two overload for them at the back, so (Darnell) Furlong at times might be able to step in, but no need to panic, as then we were matched up in midfield a little bit more.

"We pushed Alfie (Doughty) in, and a little bit higher, but if and if is a small word and a big meaning, if we go in at 2-0 at the break then it probably would have been a different game.

"So it’s disappointing that we conceded that one goal and it gives them a little bit more impetus at half time, a bit more belief perhaps as there’s not many teams in the league that would handle going 2-0 down against us at our place and be able to show the character and the composure to stay in the game and then come back.”

Getting the chance to put Saturday’s disappointment them so quickly is a real boost for Edwards too, as he added: “Yes, I think it always is whenever you lose a game.

"You can look at it both ways, if you lose there is an opportunity to correct that, and if you win you want to keep the momentum and keep it going.

"Like I said after the game, in the EFL more often than not there is a game coming quickly around the corner to pick yourselves back up, so we’re really enthused by that.

