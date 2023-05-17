Hatters chief will be an onlooker at the Riverside as Boro take on Sky Blues to face Luton at Wembley

Luton boss Rob Edwards will be in attendance as Middlesbrough host Coventry City this evening for the right to take on his Hatters side in the Championship play-off final at Wembley later this month.

The two teams do battle at the Riverside Stadium in their second leg encounter following a first leg at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday that finished goalless.

They will do so in front of an interested spectator in Edwards, who has already led his side to the final on Saturday, May 27, as on the contest, he said: “I’ll go, don’t ask me that (who he wants to win), it’s mental.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu slides in against Sunderland

“There’s two really good teams and both had very good seasons, both have got really good individual players and whoever it is, that’s what we’ll have to take,

"It’s the same with Sunderland, we knew whoever we were going to have out of the five teams on the last day would be difficult.

"We’ve had to deal with Sunderland, which considering we finished top out of everyone in the play-offs out of the whole EFL, it’s no-one’s fault as we played Sunderland, but we had to travel up there by coach.

"We’ve had the quickest turnaround, because League Two, League One have a lot more time.

"We’ve had to go up to Sunderland on the coach and back again to play the two games.

"They came down by plane yesterday and I think it shows the staff, the work they put in to recover and show that energy after already going up to Sunderland and back.

"People might not think about that, but there’s a lot of planning and a lot of stuff that has gone into it, the players have been really professional, a big, big effort.”