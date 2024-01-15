Hatters chief will look to loan out attacker after injury ends his Millers stint
Luton boss Rob Edwards will look to loan out attacker Fred Onyedinma once more during the transfer window after the winger returned to Kenilworth Road last week having had his time at Rotherham United cut short due to an injury.
The 27-year-old joined the Millers in the summer, agreeing what was supposed to be a season-long switch, making an impressive start to life in the Championship once more, scoring two goals in his first three league games. He went on to feature 19 times in total for United, who are currently bottom of the second tier, and now under new management, Leam Richardson appointed as Matt Taylor’s replacement last month.
After limping out of the warm up ahead of the 4-1 defeat at Hull City on November 28, Onyedinma didn’t play again before his return to Kenilworth Road, where it is unlikely he has a future, having played 52 times in total since arriving from Wycombe Wanderers in May 2021.
On his plans for the attacker, Edwards said: “I don’t think it’s (injury) too bad, I think it’s going to be a few weeks, but there is a good chance then we can get him out somewhere during the window to make sure he gets his football in the second half of the season as well.
“It’s a muscular injury, it’s fairly minimal. Sometimes with Fred and being the athlete he is, every now and then there’s just one of these muscular injuries that he can pick up. But he’s a strong boy, I spoke to him this morning and he’s working hard to make sure he’s fit as soon as possible.”
Attacker Admiral Muskwe has also seen his spell at League One Exeter restricted to just eight appearances as he recovers from an injury picked up on international duty with Zimbabwe in November. Edwards was eager to see him in action for the Grecians in the near future though, adding: “Ade has (been injured), but hopefully he’s on the mend and he’ll be able to return fairly soon.”