Luton have been chosen as the live international broadcast next month

Luton Town’s Championship fixture against table-toppers Burnley at Kenilworth Road next month has been selected as the live international broadcast for the Sky Bet Championship.

A statement on the club’s official website for the contest on Saturday, February 18, said: “This match will not be available on the live iFollow stream to overseas subscribers in countries where the EFL has agreed an international broadcast deal, and the local broadcaster elects to show it.

Advertisement