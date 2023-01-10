Hatters clash against Championship leaders Burnley has been selected as the live international broadcast
No change in kick-off time for Town’s game with Clarets
Luton Town’s Championship fixture against table-toppers Burnley at Kenilworth Road next month has been selected as the live international broadcast for the Sky Bet Championship.
A statement on the club’s official website for the contest on Saturday, February 18, said: “This match will not be available on the live iFollow stream to overseas subscribers in countries where the EFL has agreed an international broadcast deal, and the local broadcaster elects to show it.
“In a change for the 2022-23 season, if the local broadcaster elects NOT to show the match, then it WILL be available on the iFollow stream for overseas subscribers in that country.”