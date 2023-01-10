News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV

Hatters clash against Championship leaders Burnley has been selected as the live international broadcast

No change in kick-off time for Town’s game with Clarets

By Mike Simmonds
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Luton have been chosen as the live international broadcast next month
Luton have been chosen as the live international broadcast next month

Luton Town’s Championship fixture against table-toppers Burnley at Kenilworth Road next month has been selected as the live international broadcast for the Sky Bet Championship.

A statement on the club’s official website for the contest on Saturday, February 18, said: “This match will not be available on the live iFollow stream to overseas subscribers in countries where the EFL has agreed an international broadcast deal, and the local broadcaster elects to show it.

“In a change for the 2022-23 season, if the local broadcaster elects NOT to show the match, then it WILL be available on the iFollow stream for overseas subscribers in that country.”

BurnleyEFL